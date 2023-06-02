Ukrainian troops fired 20 MLRS rockets at Gorlovka, DPR says

DONETSK, June 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired 20 projectiles with multiple launch rocket systems at Gorlovka, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes by Ukraine said on Friday.

That was the ninth time MLRS rockets were fired at DPR settlements so far on Friday, the center said.

"At 4:55 Moscow time 20 MLRS rockets were fired at Gorlovka (Nikitovsky District)," the center said on Telegram.

It didn’t name the type of the MLRS.

On Friday, a total of 20 rockets were fired at Gorlovka, 80 at Donetsk, 20 at Makeyevka, 20 at Alexandrovka, 10 at Golmovsky.