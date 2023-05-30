President of Burundi confirms interest in Russian peaceful nuclear energy technologies

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, May 30. /TASS/. Burundi's President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, confirmed his country's interest in using Russian technologies in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference following his visit to Burundi on Tuesday.

"We reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to complete the preparation of an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy as soon as possible, taking into account this roadmap. The President of Burundi confirmed his interest in using Russian technologies in this field to establish this industry in Burundi," he said.

"This will be facilitated by the signing of the aforementioned agreement, as well as the completion of work on a memorandum on the training of Burundian personnel in the field of peaceful nuclear energy," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Burundi early on Tuesday. Burundi is the second country on Lavrov's African tour after Kenya.