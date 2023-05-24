Western arms supplies to Kiev increasingly spilling over to other parts of world — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. An increasing portion of the West’s weapon deliveries to Ukraine is finding its way to other parts of the globe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the participants in the 11th International Meeting of High-Level Officials Responsible for Security Issues.

"The collective West is not hiding its intention to defeat us strategically. The Kiev regime, flooded with NATO arms, is being used as an anti-Russian battering ram. That said, a share of Western supplies, an increasingly greater share, is spreading uncontrollably around the world," he said.

The top Russian diplomat emphasized that countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are in fact directly participating in the Ukrainian conflict on Kiev’s side. "De facto, and, essentially, de jure, NATO countries are directly participating in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kiev. Such an irresponsible policy substantially increases the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers," he stated.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia keeps sending signals to Western capitals on the inadmissibility of such a scenario "but these signals are either ignored or shamelessly distorted for propaganda purposes."

"Our opponents are also upping the ante because the attempt to break Russia using Ukrainian neo-Nazis became an indivisible part of their general policy toward the revival of a unipolar world order. They are counting on getting rid of the competition so that the so-called golden billion can continue to implement its neocolonial program and drain the resources of other countries for its own benefit," he stressed.