US seeks to apply melting-pot practice to EU, other regions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The US is applying the melting-pot theory and practice to Europe and other regions of the world, making them follow the rules of the Golden Billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"The melting-pot theory and practice are being applied to other Western countries. It can be seen in Europe, which is being melted to take a subordinate political position to Washington. The melting-pot philosophy is also being applied to other regions of the world, where everyone is being forced to live by the rules of the Golden Billion," he pointed out at the 31st Assembly of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy.

"This high-handedness and obsession with their one’s superiority are certainly leading international relations into a very difficult situation," Lavrov noted. According to him, the EU has become completely dependent on the United States.