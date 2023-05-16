Russian State Duma formally denounces Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, has passed a bill for the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

"[Russia’s] definitive withdrawal from the CFE Treaty and its denunciation fully correspond to the national interest of ensuring Russia’s security," said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma International Affairs Committee and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the document to the State Duma last week.

The CFE Treaty was signed in 1990 and adapted in 1997. However, NATO countries did not ratify the adapted version of the document and have continued to adhere to the 1990 provisions, based on the conventional arms balance between NATO and the Warsaw Pact. As a result, Russia was compelled to declare a moratorium on implementing the terms of the treaty in 2007.

On March 11, 2015, Russia suspended its participation in meetings of the Joint Consultative Group on the CFE Treaty, completing the process of suspending its membership in the CFE while remaining a purely de jure party to the treaty. Since then, Belarus has represented Russia’s interests in the Joint Consultative Group.