Russian embassy to UK slams supplies to Kiev as waste of taxpayers' money

LONDON, May 15. /TASS/. The new package of British military aid to Ukraine, announced amid a visit by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the United Kingdom, is a waste of British taxpayers' money, the Russian embassy to London said on Monday.

"Zelensky’s in town. Time for British taxpayers to make another generous contribution," the Russian diplomats said in a Twitter post.

The office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that London would deliver hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in the coming months, as well as hundreds of longer-range strike drones with a range of more than 200 kilometers. In addition, the office specified that starting this summer, the UK will start training Ukrainian military pilots, according to an announcement made in February.

In turn, UK trade minister Nigel Huddleston said that the British population supported assistance to Ukraine. "To be honest we’re continually providing more, whether that’s military aid and support, and of course that does come at considerable cost to UK taxpayers, but we believe it’s worth it because we support our friends and allies in need. I’m not at all surprised that Zelensky will be coming here asking for more," the Guardian quoted Huddleston as saying.

According to official figures, inflation in the UK stood at 10.1% year on year in March. The UK’s Office for National Statistics says that the main factor causing prices to rise in the country is the increase in electricity tariffs as a result of the sanctions war between the West and Russia over the Ukrainian conflict. According to the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index, food prices in the UK rose by 15.7% over the year in April, breaking the March anti-record.