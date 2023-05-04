Russia ready to prevent attacks on its leaders by all means — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia is set to prevent attacks against the security of the country and its leaders by all means, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Russia’s Channel One on Thursday.

"In a literal sense, we are ready to use all means at our disposal to prevent anyone from encroaching on the security of the country, on the security of the president and the political leadership," he said, commenting on recent drone attacks targeting the Moscow Kremlin.

In Ryabkov’s opinion, Washington is using its ‘puppets’ in Kiev to stage more and more dangerous provocations.

"I think that any reasonable person in any country will understand that the United States continues its escalatory policies and uses its subordinates in Kiev, their puppets, to stage and carry out more and more audacious, more and more dangerous acts of provocation," the diplomat continued.

He went on to say that US officials may deny any responsibility and involvement in this "outrageous, shocking and totally unprecedented act of terror, which goes beyond all limits imaginable," but nobody will believe them.

In the early hours on Wednesday, Ukraine sent two drones to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said statements by Ukrainian and US officials that they weren’t involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin were laughable. Moscow knows that Kiev chooses the means and targets for its strikes exactly as it’s told by Washington, he said.