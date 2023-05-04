Russian response to Kiev’s attack on Kremlin to be proportionate to risks it created — MFA

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Moscow’s response to the Ukrainian attacks on the Kremlin will take into account the risks they posed to the Russian leadership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We confirm that the Russian side reserves the right to retaliate to the egregious attempt at a terrorist attack. Russia will retaliate proportionately to the assessed threat that Kiev created for the leadership of our country," the ministry said.

Moscow strongly condemns the attempted terrorist attack on the Kremlin that was carried out with unmanned aerial vehicles overnight into May 3, the Foreign Ministry said.

"There is no doubt that they were masterminded by the Kiev regime, which has long been known for its deliberate support and use of terrorist methods against civilian infrastructure and civilians," the statement said. "The explosion on the Crimean Bridge on October 8, 2022, strikes on non-military facilities in the Bryansk, Belgorod and Rostov regions, and numerous acts of sabotage. Now Moscow. Terrorist and sabotage activities by the Ukrainian military are gaining momentum on an unprecedented scale."

Kiev doesn’t want peace

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Ukrainian attacks on the Kremlin reaffirm that Kiev doesn’t aspire to peace and the settlement of the conflict through diplomacy. Therefore, the need to accomplish all of the goals of the special military operation is evident, it said.

"No security threats and terrorist attacks should emanate from the territory of Ukraine," the ministry stated.

Such crimes "shouldn’t go unpunished," the ministry went on to say.

"We are sure that all the culprits will be found. A severe and inevitable punishment awaits them," it said in the statement.

"The severity of the crime is exacerbated by the fact that Moscow’s Kremlin is the residence of the head of the Russian state, while there’s particular cynicism in the actions of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi government because the attempt to assassinate the Russian president was made ahead of Victory Day and the May 9 parade, which will be attended by the veterans of the Great Patriotic War, those who spilled their blood fighting Nazism and fascism, including on the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said.

International reaction

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the world community and international organizations that work without double standards on the basis of international law should condemn the Kiev regime’s latest criminal antic. "Kiev must be forced to fulfill its obligations in such areas as counterterrorism efforts, international humanitarian law, and the protection of human rights," the ministry said.

"It stopped being a secret for the global community long ago that the Kiev regime is supported by Western countries which provide it with weapons and intelligence data, train its militants and point out targets to them. The silence of the collective West shows its indulgence in the terrorist methods of the neo-Nazi and extremist regime in Kiev," the statement said.

Ukraine sent two drones overnight into Wednesday to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.