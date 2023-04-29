Russian senior diplomat says seizure of Russian embassy school in Warsaw a provocation

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The seizure of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw can be defined as a provocation, as Poland has been violating international law and bilateral agreements for years, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Official Warsaw has been breaking the law for many years: international law, bilateral agreements and national legislation. It behaves a defiant and unlawful manner, which can be characterized with one word - provocation," the diplomat said commenting on the seizure of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw.

Andrey Ordash, Minister-Councilor at the Russian embassy in Poland, told TASS earlier that the Polish authorities had demanded that the staff of the Russian school at the embassy in Warsaw vacate the building by 7 p.m. He said that there were 29 people, including children in the school. The Russian councilor added that the Polish authorities allowed the embassy staff to take the equipment out within a week.