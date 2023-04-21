EU system of exporting agricultural products from Ukraine 'cracking' — MFA

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The EU’s patented system of exporting agricultural products from Ukraine along the "corridors of solidarity" is showing signs of cracking, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

As the ministry notes, the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was dealt another blow by its close Eastern European "friends" - Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, which have temporarily halted the export of Ukrainian grain amid protests by their own farmers and falling domestic prices as they get set to blacklist a slew of other agricultural products from Kiev.

"Romania intends to follow their example. According to Polish Radio, the European Commission is on the cusp of imposing a ban on Ukrainian imports of wheat, corn and oilseeds," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"It seems that this system of exporting agricultural products from Ukraine through so-called "corridors of solidarity" in the EU is cracking," the ministry stressed.

The ministry drew attention to Western media reports that the unconditional support for Kiev by the states of Eastern Europe is dying out. "And this threatens the Zelensky regime with tangible financial losses," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier this week Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia decided to ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said that Brussels was ready to introduce EU-level restrictions on imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed.

On April 14, the countries of Central Europe proposed creating a single European mechanism for the purchase of Ukrainian grain and called for getting rid of the EU permit allowing the duty-free import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.