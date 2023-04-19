Provocations against Belarus after Lukashenko-Pushilin meeting possible, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Ukraine may orchestrate provocations against Belarus after the meeting of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Provocations cannot be ruled out," he said when asked if the Kremlin considered such actions against Belarus possible.

Commenting on Kiev’s recalling of its ambassador from Belarus after the Lukashenko-Pushilin meeting, the Kremlin spokesman said: "We’ve paid attention to it."

On Tuesday, April 18, a meeting between the Belarusian president and the DPR acting head took place in Minsk. After that, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry decided to recall its ambassador to Belarus for consultations.