LUGANSK, April 18. /TASS/. Hospitals are denying treatment to residents in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions due to the surging number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers coming in, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant-colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, told TASS on Tuesday.

"All medical institutions in the Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk regions are overflowing with military servicemen. So, civilians can’t get quality care," he said, citing Russian intelligence data.

Marochko said there’s a shortage of specialized professionals to treat civilians because they are busy treating the wounded soldiers. He also said that there are no available beds at any hospitals.