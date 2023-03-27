Let Turkish people decide who is 'worthy' of being president, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said it was up to the Turkish people to choose a worthy candidate in the upcoming presidential election in the republic.

"Let the Turkish people choose someone who they consider worthy. We have very advanced relations with the Republic of Turkey now," he told TASS on Monday when asked about Moscow's expectations from these elections.

Turkey’s presidential election will be held on May 14 along with the parliamentary election. A presidential candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win in the first round. Otherwise, there will be a runoff, in which the two candidates that secured the greatest support will face off. The previous presidential election was held on June 24, 2018, and was won by incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 52.6% of the vote.