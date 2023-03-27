Casualties reported in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk — mayor

DONETSK, March 27. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, Ukraine’s shelling of Donetsk's Kalininsky district resulted in casualties, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Monday.

"According to preliminary information, there are casualties as a result of the bombardment. Information is being clarified," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Monday morning, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported that at 11 a.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian troops fired four rockets at the city’s Kalininsky district using a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS). As security structures told TASS, a US-made HIMARS MLRS was used.