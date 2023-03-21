Putin, Xi to hold officials talks in Kremlin on Tuesday

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold officials talks in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The two presidents will have a busy schedule on the second day of Xi’s state visit to Moscow. A presentation of the delegations will be followed by two rounds of talks, a ceremony for signing documents, a joint news conference and state lunch.

Prior to the Kremlin talks, Xi is expected to meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The Kremlin expects Xi and Putin to discuss energy, military cooperation and trade. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said that energy issues may be discussed in detail. According to Ushakov, discussions about international issues should focus on Ukraine.

Following the talks, the Russian president and his Chinese counterpart are expected to sign two joint statements - on expanding the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries on the eve of a new era and on a plan for the development of key directions of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.

In all, more than 10 documents on bilateral cooperation in various domains are expected to be signed as a result of Xi’s visit.