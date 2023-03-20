Russia-Africa cooperation important for solving global problems — Beninese speaker

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and African countries is an important factor of international cooperation to overcome global problems, President of the Beninese National Assembly Louis Vlavonou said on Monday, speaking at the plenary session of the Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference.

He pointed out that international cooperation was the main factor that allowed countries to overcome the problem of poverty, climate change, the consequences of the migration situation.

"That is why we believe that cooperation between African countries and the Russian Federation is the most important factor of global cooperation. We closely follow the actions of the Russian Federation, which has always supported the national liberation movements in our country, as well as the economic development of our countries. And I would like all of us to say today that we are always with you, we are always together," the President of the Beninese National Assembly pointed out, noting that Porto-Novo was committed to the principle of good neighborliness with Russia.

"Like any other country in the world, we face many challenges of today's world, we have many economic, social and natural problems. These problems are exacerbated by various regional conflicts. And, of course, we are affected by the military conflict that is now developing between Russia and Ukraine. We are closely following these developments. We believe that we need to work together to overcome the problems that we have, and, indeed, we need to work with all the parties involved to do this," Louis Vlavonou added.