Senior Burkina Faso official highlights role of Russia partnership in country’s security

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Partnership with Russia is a key factor for the security of Burkina Faso, Ousmane Bougouma, speaker of the country’s Transitional Legislative Assembly, told a plenary session of the second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference on Monday.

Seeking to uphold its sovereignty, Burkina Faso has opted "with full accountability and openness to enter into a partnership with Russia, a key partnership for security in our country," the speaker said.

The senior Burkinabe official stressed that in choosing partnership with Russia, Burkina Faso has been guided by the country’s confidence in Moscow's fidelity to principles and sincerity. "I urge you to stand with us and demonstrate solidarity and sincerity. We have no doubt that this is how it will be," he said.

According to Bougouma, Burkina Faso is seeking security cooperation, given the challenges that the West African republic now faces on that front. "We understand like no one else that security is an indivisible common good, and so we have decided to enter into all partnerships without exception in the search for a solution," he added.