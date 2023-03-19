West fueling conflict in Ukraine to retain its global dominance — Putin

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. The West’s actions geared to ship up the conflict in Ukraine is another example of how the West is seeking to retain its global dominance, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article for China’s The People’s Daily.

The article was posted on the Kremlin website on Sunday.

"The crisis in Ukraine, which was provoked and is being diligently fuelled by the West, is the most striking, yet not the only, manifestation of its desire to retain its international dominance and preserve the unipolar world order," he stated.