Putin says Russia will overcome medium-term threat of sanctions

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia will overcome the medium-term adverse impact of Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"I understand fully well both the threats that are in place and what our detractors are pointing out to us, saying that Russia will have problems in the medium term," the head of state noted. "Yes, this is a threat we should keep in mind," Putin said.

"I am absolutely confident we will overcome it also," he added.