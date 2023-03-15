Russian Federation Council delegation arrives in Algeria with official visit

ALGIERS, March 15. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Council delegation led by Speaker Valentina Matviyenko arrived in Algeria with an official visit, which will last until March 17, the Federation Council press office said Wednesday.

During the visit, Matviyenko will meet the national leadership, heads of both chambers of the Algerian parliament.

The senators will lay a wreath to the Monument to heroes of the war for independence of Algeria, and will visit a photo exhibition, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Council of the Nation of Algeria.

The delegation includes head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, head of the Committee on Budget and Financial Markets Anatoly Artamonov, head of the Committee on Agricultural and Food policy and environment Alexander Dvoynykh, head of the Committee on Social Policy Inna Svyatenko, head of the Committee on Procedure and Organization of Parliamentary Activity Vyacheslav Timchenko, head of the Council on Defense and Security, head of the group on cooperation with the Council of the Nation of Algeria Yuri Valyayev.