Russian diplomat slams attempts to violate constitutional order in Brazil

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Moscow believes that attempts to violate the constitutional order in Brazil are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

"We believe that any attempts to violate the constitutional order are unacceptable. We extend our support to Brazilian President Lula who took office on January 1. We are confident that his authority, confirmed by the results of a nationwide vote, as well as his experience in public administration, will make it possible to overcome the aftermath of the recent developments, relying on the democratic foundations of the state," she pointed out.

Zakharova emphasized that Moscow strongly condemned "the actions of radical members of the Brazilian opposition," who had staged riots in government buildings in the country’s capital on January 8.

"We are convinced of the importance of maintaining domestic political stability in Brazil, our strategic partner and an active member of the BRICS group and the G20, and currently a member of the UN Security Council," Zakharova added.