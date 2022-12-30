Putin invites Xi Jinping to make state visit to Russia in spring 2023

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin looks forward to meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a state visit to Moscow in the spring of 2023.

"I have no doubt that you and I will find an opportunity to meet in person. Dear Mr. President, my dear friend, we look forward to seeing you on a state visit to Moscow next spring," Putin said, addressing Xi Jinping during online talks on Friday.

According to Putin, this visit "will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues and turn out to be the main political event of the year in bilateral relations."

The Russian leader also pointed to bilateral communication that had taken place at various levels in 2022. "Intense bilateral exchanges will continue in the coming year," he vowed.