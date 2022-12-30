LPR militia reports over 80 Ukrainian militants eliminated in Donbass over past day

LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 80 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained substantial losses among manpower and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 85 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

In addition, LPR people’s militia forces destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, three armored personnel carriers, one artillery gun and 16 special motor vehicles, the spokesman added.