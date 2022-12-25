Putin says he has been reassured 99.9% of Russians ready to make sacrifice for Motherland

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Rossiya-1 television on Sunday that the events of the past months have reassured him 99.9% of Russians are ready to sacrifice everything for the Motherland.

"As for the most - 99.9% - of our citizens, our people that are ready to sacrifice everything for the Motherland, it doesn’t strike me as unusual. But it just reassures me yet again that Russia is a special country and it has special people," he said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.