Russian peacekeepers working to stabilize situation in Lachin corridor — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian peacekeeping mission has been fulfilling their obligations to control the Lachin corridor, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Commenting on allegations by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh had not been meeting their responsibilities, the Russian diplomat said, "I’d say the opposite is true: Russian peacekeepers have been accomplishing their mission."

Similar attitudes toward Russian peacekeepers "will not be accepted," as they have been working to stabilize the situation in the region, Zakharova argued.

The Armenian premier said earlier that under a trilateral statement issued by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh had obligations to control the Lachin corridor but that de facto they had not been fulfilling these responsibilities. In his comment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rebuffed Pashinyan’s claim.