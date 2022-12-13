Russian diplomat praises security cooperation between SCO member states

ST. PETERSBURG, December 13. /TASS/. Security cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) significantly contributes to ensuring regional stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday, addressing the 13th Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"As an interstate association of a new kind, the SCO relies on a creative philosophy and refrains from acting against anyone, firmly pursuing a policy of openness, mutual respect, trust and equality in accordance with the basic principles of the United Nations Charter. The tangible results of cooperation in the field of security policy, economic and humanitarian ties within the SCO significantly contribute to guaranteeing stability and security in the organization’s zone of responsibility," he pointed out.

"Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction have reached unprecedented heights. Our relations with India aren’t affected by changes in the international situation. Our ties with Middle Eastern countries are on the rise," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.

"We have always been and will continue promoting forms of cooperation free of politics and based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit for the sake of common development and the well-being of our nations. We are confident that countries across Asia see their future in this unifying format," the Russian diplomat concluded.