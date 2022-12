MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin has confirmed that the Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, had a telephone conversation on Sunday.

"Yes, there was [a conversation]," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Earlier, the Turkish leader’s administration said that the talks between Putin and Erdogan focused on the relationship between the two countries, particularly in the area of energy, the issues of tackling terrorism and other topics.