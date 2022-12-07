Kremlin says too soon to talk about expectations from UNSC debate on arms supplies to Kiev

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. It is premature to speak about the Kremlin’s expectations from the session of the UN Security Council on arms supplies to Kiev, which was requested by Russia, as Moscow needs to wait until the meeting takes place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Here we need to wait for this event, there is nothing to announce. We have to wait for it and then we will talk," Peskov said.

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya announced that Russia was convening a session of the UN Security Council on December 9 in connection with supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine.