Putin signs law totally banning LGBT propaganda

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations, gender reassignment and pedophilia, according to a corresponding entry made in the Russian State Duma (lower parliament database) on Sunday.

Amendments have been made to the law on information, information technologies and information protection and to other documents.

Under the new law, such propaganda is totally prohibited in social networks, the mass media, films and advertisements.