Russian Duma Speaker and his Abkhazian counterpart sign cooperation treaty

SUKHUM, December 1. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and the Speaker of the People's Assembly (Parliament of Abkhazia) Lasha Ashuba on Thursday signed an agreement on cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, a TASS correspondent reports.

The ceremony was held in the building of the Abkhazian parliament as part of an official visit by Volodin, who leads a delegation of State Duma deputies.

According to the Duma speaker, a high-level working commission will be created to implement the agreement.·

As Volodin has previously noted at a meeting with the speaker of the Abkhazian parliament, the parliamentarians need to "build relations on a systematic basis" and start "from scratch, using the most effective approaches in the organization aimed at promotion of cooperation within the parliamentary dimension". Volodin stressed that the agreement would lay the foundation for such relations, a new format of cooperation that meets the needs of citizens would be defined.

During a meeting with members of the People's Assembly, the Russian State Duma Speaker also thanked the country’s volunteers participating in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

·"I would like to express my gratitude to the volunteers from Abkhazia, who are fighting shoulder to shoulder together with our servicemen, achieving the tasks of the special military operation in Ukraine," Volodin said.