MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Authorities in the Kherson Region will ensure the security of locals as soon as the region joins Russia, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

"We will try to ensure the full security of Russian citizens who will soon become [residents] as a [Russian] constituent member, I mean the liberated territories here," he said.

Unfortunately, officials have no other means to prevent Ukrainian shelling "except by using air defenses or shifting the frontline," Stremousov said.

The deputy head of the regional administration said the region would make every effort to restore local infrastructure. "Russia has not been destroying anything, Russia has been building things," he added.

From September 23-27, the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Kherson Region and the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia as separate constituent members. On Wednesday, the leaders of the four regions submitted their official request to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking to be admitted to Russia.