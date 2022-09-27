Kremlin expects legal situation in liberated areas to change after referendums

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The legal situation around Donbass and other liberated areas will change dramatically after their referendums on joining Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Naturally, the situation will change radically in terms of international law. It will have ramifications for the purposes of protecting these territories and ensuring security there," he said, when asked if the security situation in Donbass and other liberated areas would improve after the plebiscites.

When speaking about whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces could be expected to end or reduce the number of their shelling attacks, the Kremlin spokesman said: "It will depend on Ukraine."