LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 60 people fighting with LPR People’s Militia, People’s Militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, active LPR People’s Militia offensive resulted in massive enemy personnel and vehicle casualties. [The enemy lost]: up to 60 servicemen, three tanks, nine armored personnel carriers, one drone, six specialized automobile vehicles," he said on the People’s Militia Telegram channel.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces shelled settlements of Rubezhnoye, Mostki and Starobelsk, using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. Three civilians were injured in Mostki, and two were injured in Starobelsk.

In addition, on September 26, sappers cleared over 6 hectares of territory of explosive devices in settlements of Klimovka and Golubovka, Filiponenko said, adding that delivery of humanitarian aid continues - in particular, to residents of Lisichansk and Nizhneye.