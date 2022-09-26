IAEA report on ZNPP has flaws, but gives more impartial picture — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi’s report on the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP) has a number of flaws, but it draws a more objective and detailed picture of what is happening there, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told TASS in an interview.

"The way I see it, the Director-General's report on the results of the IAEA mission’s visit to the Zaporozhye NPP was prepared in a rush and has a number of flaws. Nevertheless, it gives a somewhat more complete and objective picture of the state of affairs at the NPP, than the one that Ukrainian and Western politicians, as well as the media, had been trying to sell," he said.

As Ulyanov noted, now two IAEA staffers remained at the power plant on a permanent basis and were reporting on the situation in a real time mode.

"As their understanding of the situation at the ZNPP deepens, the reports, presumably, will become more detailed and accurate. The agency’s secretariat publishes updated information on the situation at the ZNPP on a regular basis, once in several days," Ulyanov said.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is under the control of Russian troops. In early September, the station saw a visit by an IAEA mission under Rafael Grossi. After the mission left the station, two of the agency’s staffers remained on site as observers. Later, the IAEA published a report calling for the creation of a security zone around the Zaporozhye NPP, hoping this measure might prevent hostilities-related accidents.