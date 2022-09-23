Observers from Africa, Europe, South America on hand at Zaporozhye referendum — official

MELITOPOL, September 23. /TASS/. Observers from Africa, Europe and South America are present at the referendum in the Zaporozhye Region, Galina Katyushchenko, chairwoman of the region’s election commission, told reporters on Friday.

"The referendum in the Zaporozhye Region is generating a strong interest among the media and observers. To date, 823 observers from a variety of public organizations from the Zaporozhye Region have been registered. In addition, delegations of international observers, which include representatives from a wide range of European, African and South American countries, are already working within the region," she noted.

According to the official, "observers are carefully keeping an eye on strict compliance with the voting procedure on the ground, asking questions to members of the commissions, reading documents, quizzing local observers about details and talking to referendum participants."

"International observers’ accreditation applications are still coming in. All electoral procedures are open and public, but at the same time protecting personal data along with the security of voters and members of election commissions must be ensured," Katyushchenko pointed out.

In addition, she said that 55 journalists from 18 media outlets were accredited for the referendum.

The vote on joining Russia is taking place in the Zaporozhye Region on September 23-27. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the liberated Kherson Region are holding similar referendums. For security reasons, voters will cast their ballots next to their homes and in door-to-door voting during the first four days of the referendum in the four regions. Voting is also organized in Russia.