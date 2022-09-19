Russia provides BTWC members with evidence on US military bioprograms in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has provided signatories to Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons (BTWC) with evidence that the US’ military-biological programs were implemented in Ukraine, Head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov told reporters on Monday.

The meeting of BTWC signatories was held at Moscow’s initiative in Geneva from September 5 to 9, he noted. "The participants of the meeting were provided with copies of real documents, as well as physical evidence confirming that works on military-biological programs [of the US] were implemented on Ukrainian territory," Kirillov said.

None of delegations cast doubt on the authenticity of documents provided that concerned particularly the accumulation of pathogenic materials in Ukrainian laboratories, including the Mechnikov Anti-Plague Institute, he noted.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has analyzed the files of speeches of the US’ and Ukraine’s representatives, as well as working documents of participating countries, joint statements and the final document of the meeting, Kirillov added.