Russian public’s confidence in Putin reaches 81.5%, poll reveals

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has increased by 1.2 percentage points in one week, reaching 81.5%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that on Friday published the results of a survey conducted from September 5 to 11 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about [their] confidence in Vladimir Putin, 81.5% of those polled answered positively (+1.2 percentage points over one week). The level of approval of the Russian president's work was 78.3% (+1.5 percentage points over the week)," the report noted.

The Russian government’s work was approved by 51.6% of the respondents (+0.9 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s endeavors were approved by 52.5% of those polled (+1 percentage point over one week). The report specified that the prime minister is trusted by 63.3% of the respondents (+1.8 percentage points over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their opinions about the leadership of Russia’s parliamentary factions. Thus, 32.9% trust CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov (+2.1 percentage points per week), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, gained 30% (+0.1 percentage points over one week), the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev received 9.1% (-1 percentage point over the week), while LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky got 18.7% (+2.2 percentage points per week).

The level of support for the United Russia party stood at 40.7% (+1.3 percentage points over one week), with the CPRF supported by 10.3% (no changes). The New People party’s figures came to 4.1% (-0.1 percentage points per week), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) got 7.5% (-0.8 percentage points over one week), and A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.8% (-0.4 percentage points over the week).