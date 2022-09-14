CSTO mission not arrived in Armenia yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) headed by Secretary General Stanislav Zas has not arrived in Armenia yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No, [the CSTO mission] has not arrived yet, as far as I know," the Kremlin spokesman said. "The decision was made only late last night. It (the mission - TASS) still needs to be formed, and it needs to fly, to arrive," the spokesman added.

On Tuesday, the CSTO Council decided at an extraordinary session held in a videoconference format to send a mission to Armenia to assess the situation due to escalation of tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The mission will include CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov and representatives of member countries. In addition, it was decided to create a working group "consisting of the secretarial staff and members of the military of the joint staff for constant monitoring of the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone."