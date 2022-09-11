No problems with heat supplies expected in Zaporozhye region after ZNPP’s shutdown

MELITOPOL, September 11. /TASS/. There will be no problems with heat supplies in the Zaporozhye region following the shut down of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Sunday.

"As for heat supplies, this problem will re resolved by means of gas supplies. <…> We don’t anticipate any problems with heating," he said.

Rogov told TASS earlier on Sunday that the Zaporozhye NPP’s sixth energy unit was shut down at about 03:45 am Moscow time due to the damage to high-voltage electricity transmission lines feeding electricity generated at the plant to the system. The only operating transmission line runs to Kiev-controlled territories but, according to the Zaporozhye region authorities, Kiev refuses to receive this electricity. As a result, the sixth unit has for several days been running at a minimal possible capacity. Earier, head of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said that the authorities did not rule out that the Zaporozhye NPP could be completely shut down amid continuing attacks by Ukrainian troops.