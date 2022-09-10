Kremlin confirms preparations for Putin’s meeting with Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Preparations for contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Milorad Dodik, Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, are underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters on Saturday.

"Certain contacts are being prepared, we will inform [about them] in due time," Peskov said when asked about a possible meeting.

Earlier, Dusko Perovic, head of the Representative Office of the Republika Srpska in Moscow, said that Dodik was planning to meet with Putin in Moscow on September 20.

The Russian president’s previous meeting with Dodik took place on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June.