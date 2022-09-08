MFA says West executes corruption scheme with weapons supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said the West is using Ukraine to execute a corruption scheme where huge funds that are allocated for the supply of weapons to Kiev are then divided among Western companies.

"This is part of a global corruption scheme to allocate colossal funds from the budgets of Western so-called democracies and divide them among their companies," she said at a news conference.

Some of these funds, according to Zakharova, are sent to Ukraine, and some are legalized through the Kiev regime before returning back to Western banks.

"We have seen this many times in other countries and other regions of the world. Now this scheme is being implemented in Ukraine," the diplomat said.

Zakharova referred to the words of German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht who said that Germany had reached its limit for the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

"Human resources have not reached the limit, not German, but Ukrainian," Zakharova said. "They don’t care how many people will die there."

The West, according to the spokeswoman, does care about how many weapons they have left for themselves, and possibly about how much money will be spent on this.

"It's out there somewhere. These are Slavs, and we know what role historically the Slavs were assigned in the West," she said.