Referendums in liberated areas of Donbass to be appropriate on November 4 — United Russia

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The secretary of the United Russia party’s General Council, Andrey Turchak, believes it would be appropriate to hold a referendum on the entry of Donbass and the liberated territories into Russia on National Unity Day, November 4.

"It will be right and proper to hold referendums in Donbass and in the liberated territories on November 4," Turchak said on Wednesday.

The party's press service quotes him as saying the voting on this day would be symbolic.

"National Unity Day is a historical date that unites us all in the Russian World’s space, which the people of Donbass and the liberated territories have been dreaming of," Turchak said.

While commenting on the results of a sociological survey regarding the readiness of people in the liberated territories to take part in the vote and become part of Russia, he remarked that the results of this poll "confirm the obvious."

"The United Russia has been present in these territories since the first days of the special military operation. We keep in touch with people there every day, we hear what they say, we see how they feel. They have been ready for this for a long time," Turchak emphasized.

A majority of residents in the liberated territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions surveyed want to see their regions as part of Russia, according to a study by the Social Marketing Institute (INSOMAR), published on Wednesday. The telephone poll was conducted on September 6 among 2,000 respondents (1,000 in each region).

According to the poll, 74% of the respondents intend to take part in the voting on joining Russia in the Zaporozhye Region (13% will stay at home), in the Kherson Region - 61% (22%).