Russia to work promptly on visa-free travel for foreigners following Putin’s instructions

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry will work promptly on President Vladimir Putin’s instructions on visa-free travel for groups of foreign tourists, the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"We surely will. All signals sent by the president are taken to work promptly," the Russian diplomat said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Putin on Tuesday suggested allowing visa-free travel to Russia for groups of foreign tourists. The president said Russia should not "cling to reciprocity" in visa matters with other countries.