Russia condemns continued Israeli strikes on Syria

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow denounced as inadmissible the continued Israeli strikes on Syria that may lead to a large-scale military escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on Friday.

"We consider similar irresponsible moves by Israel to be absolutely inadmissible. We resolutely condemn them," Zakharova emphasized.

According to the Russian diplomat, the Israeli strikes are in gross violation of Syrian sovereignty and the basic norms of international law. "We believe that such a vicious practice in no way contributes to reducing security risks for Israel itself. On the contrary, destabilizing acts of force may provoke retaliatory moves and lead to a large-scale military escalation. We urge Israel to stop its armed military provocations against neighboring Syria and refrain from any moves that put the entire region at risk of dangerous consequences," Zakharova’s comment reads.

On August 31, the Israeli air force conducted a missile strike at the international airport near the Syrian city of Aleppo. Later that day, Syrian air defenses repelled an Israeli attack in the skies above Damascus, by downing several missiles. Material damage was reported as a result of the strikes, with no casualties.

Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, specified at a briefing on Thursday that Israeli combat jets had delivered strikes on facilities at the Syrian airfields of Neyrab (Aleppo) and Duvali (Damascus), which left five people injured and the antenna post of a Syrian S-125 missile system and two storage facilities for military-technical equipment damaged.