MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday said in a statement that Kiev continues deliberate shelling of socially significant facilities in the DPR, LPR and other liberated territories, and the strike weapons supplied by the West have expanded these capabilities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ministry said the Kiev regime continues its deliberate attacks on schools, hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings in the DPR, LPR and other areas liberated during the special operation. "Long-range strike weapons supplied by the United States and European countries have significantly expanded the Kiev regime's ability to inflict criminal strikes on residential infrastructure and educational institutions with Western-made artillery and missile weapons," according to the ministry’s statement.

The ministry said these actions constitute a war crime and require urgent action by the international community to prevent the shelling of schools by Kiev and the deaths of children.