MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin thinks that it is essential to hold a public tribunal against Ukrainian Nazis, saying that the Kiev regime’s crimes against humanity should be revealed to the global community.

"Soon the tribunal against the Nazis will be held. It should be faced by war criminals who were killing, raping, exterminating and terrorizing Donbass’ civilians. It is crucial for the trial to take place. The global community should know about the Kiev regime’s crimes against humanity," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday. "It is important for the court session to be public. Everybody is waiting for it," he noted.

As the Duma speaker stressed, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the Kiev regime on the whole "do have something to fear." "It was indeed he and his inner circle who were giving orders to bomb, shoot and kill civilians: the elderly, women and children. So Zelensky is doing everything for the tribunal not to happen, threatening to reject a peace settlement," he wrote.

Earlier, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that the first tribunal against the prisoners of war would most likely be held in Mariupol and would be put together before the end of summer. He also did not rule out that it would be in an international format.

On Monday, the DPR leader reported that the groundwork for the first stage of the tribunal against the war criminals was nearing completion and documents on 80 cases of crimes by the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia and recognized as a terrorist organization) were fully prepared.