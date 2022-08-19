Case of foreign mercenaries sentenced to death in DPR goes to Justice Ministry — DPR head

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The case of the foreign mercenaries who were given death sentences in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been transferred to the Justice Ministry, Denis Pushilin, the DPR head, said in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 channel on Friday.

"As for the mercenaries who were sentenced to capital punishment, the appeal deadline was missed, so the case has been transferred to the Justice Ministry. Under the DPR law, the date of the verdict, or when it will be executed, - this moment is not made public," Pushilin said.

On June 9, a DPR court handed capital punishment verdicts to two British nationals, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as to Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, for participating in the combat actions in Ukraine as mercenaries. They were captured in Donbass while fighting for Ukraine.

Five more foreign mercenaries are currently on trial in the DPR. They could also face death sentences if convicted.