FSB nabs extremist devising arson plot in Russia’s South

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The FSB has detained a follower of the Right Sector extremist group (outlawed in Russia) who was plotting arsons of administrative buildings in the Stavropol Region, the FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the Stavropol Region, Russia’s Federal Security Service jointly with Russia’s Interior Ministry has intercepted the activity of a region’s resident involved in participating in the activity of the extremist nationalist Right Sector organization (outlawed in Russia)," the FSB reported.

According to the agency, it was established that in June 2022, he swore allegiance to the representatives of the Right Sector and in their interests planned to carry out arsons of the administrative buildings in the cities of Mineralnye Vody and Zheleznovodsk.

The FSB noted that the perpetrator did not implement his criminal plan since he was detained. "The search uncovered components for the preparation of an incendiary mixture which were confiscated. The perpetrator confessed," the agency reported. He was arrested and a criminal case was opened against him for plotting to commit a terror attack.