No cases of recruiting Russian diplomats by West registered in Austria, says envoy

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are not facing any attempts of recruiting them by the West or calls to condemn Moscow’s special operation in Ukraine in Austria, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS in an interview.

"No, I cannot remember such a case," he said when asked whether Russian diplomats came across the attempts of recruiting them or calls to condemn Russia’s special operation in Ukraine in Vienna. "They [calls] have only appeared several times on social media, including on behalf of western diplomats. Such calls are purely propagandist or even blatantly provocative. It is unnecessary to respond to them," Ulyanov explained.