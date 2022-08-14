Kiev must stop NPP shelling, offer security guarantees to IAEA mission — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ukraine must halt its attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and guarantee security to members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s mission, a high-ranking Russian diplomat has told TASS.

Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS in an interview that the recent discussion in the UN Security Council held on Russia’s request on August 11 demonstrated that no one objects the mission in principle.

"However, it cannot be ruled out that while organizational modalities are being agreed upon, some difficulties may arise. Now it is important that the Ukrainians stop their shelling of the station and provide security guarantees to members of this mission. An international team cannot be sent to work under continuous artillery shelling. This is the main obstacle," he said.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is now under the control of the Russian army. Over the last few days, the Kiev regime has delivered several strikes against the station’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks were repelled by Russian air defense systems. However, some rockets hit the NPP’s infrastructural facilities, including nuclear waste storage sites.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe. It consists of six power units and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW. It used to generate a quarter of all electric power in Ukraine.